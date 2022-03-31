He Was With Taylor Hawkins 2 Nights Before His Death

After Foo Fighters and MGK’s shows were canceled due to weather at the same venue on March 23. The “Times Like These” band invited the musician and his crew to join them for a rooftop party.

Hawkins “went up to every one of us, and gave us each our moment,” Baker recalled about how the drummer greeted his large group. “Every. Single. One. Of. Us. Man. Such a beautiful soul, man.”

MGK also shared a message for his children. “I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel — in a time where the outside world and outside of the fans, the outside world is really coming in hard on us — and he made us feel so confident in ourselves and loved,” he said.