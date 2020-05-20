Kate Beckinsale

Shortly after the new year, the Van Helsing actress sparked romance rumors with the Big Time Adolescence star, who happens to be close friends with Beckinsale’s ex Pete Davidson. The duo was spotted at multiple 2020 Golden Globes afterparties in Los Angeles and left in a car together at the end of the night, but a source revealed to Us afterward that the pair were “just friends” and didn’t show “any signs of PDA.” Days later, Beckinsale fended off relationship rumors, telling trolls to “please get a f–king life.”