A Unique Engagement Ring

After Kelly and Fox got engaged, the “God Save Me” singer revealed some interesting details about his fiancée’s new bling. “[The] bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” he told Vogue of the diamond and emerald ring.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” he continued. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”