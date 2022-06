Feud With Eminem

In 2012, Kelly called Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as f—k” via Twitter, despite her being 16 at the time. The Good Mourning director later alleged that Eminem blacklisted him from several radio stations because of the tweet.

The two rappers went on to diss each other on a number of different tracks, including Eminem’s “Not Alike” and Kelly’s “Rap Devil.”