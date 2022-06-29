Feud With G-Eazy

When G-Eazy bleached his hair blonde in July 2018, Kelly claimed via Twitter that the rapper was trying to copy his look. One month later, G-Eazy called the “Make Up Sex” singer out in his track “Bad Boy.”

“MGK please stop trolling me, get over me/You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me,” he raps in the song.

Kelly, who was photographed hanging out with Halsey after she and the “Me, Myself & I” rapper broke up, responded by tweeting side by side pictures of him and G-Eazy, writing, “I f—kid his girl now he looks like me this s—t overbearing.”