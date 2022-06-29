Knife Injury

Kelly once procured a knife wound while trying to impress Fox. “Travis [Barker] got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it, and I was like, ‘Ah, check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand. You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out,’” he explained on a December 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand,’” he continued.