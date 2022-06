Wearing a Vial of Blood

In February 2021, the Dirt actor shared a photo of him wearing a necklace that contained Fox’s blood. That May, he explained why he had the infamous vial.

“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that the New Girl alum had given him the necklace before going out of town to film a movie.