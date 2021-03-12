News

Who Is Madison LeCroy? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Southern Charm’ Star Who Was Linked to Alex Rodriguez

By
Madison LeCroy Allegedly Signed A-Rod NDA What Know About Bravo Star
 John Valkos/Bravo
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

1. She’s a Single Mother

LeCroy shares 8-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes.

Back to top