5. She Allegedly Signed an NDA

According to Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, LeCroy signed an NDA after she spoke to Rodriguez.

“I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Rose told Us in March 2021. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

LeCroy previously hinted the same, telling Page Six that she “begged” Bravo producers not to air the reunion footage about Rodriguez.