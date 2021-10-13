September 2021

Although LeCroy and Brett are located in different places, the Bravo star detailed how they were able to make long-distance dating work.

“Our goal for that is we always try to plan the next trip before we leave. So it’s kind of, like, ‘OK, where are we going next? Where are we meeting? Are you coming here? Am I going there?'” she exclusively told Us in September 2021. “That’s what makes it work, I think.”

LeCroy also revealed that she was very serious about Brett because their relationship just felt different to her.

“This is like my mom said, ‘You’ll know when you know.’ That’s exactly how I feel with this. It’s crazy to have someone that respects you as much as I respect him,” she mentioned. “Like for the first time in my life … I feel like I’m finally grown up and found a man.”