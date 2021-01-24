Pics Madison LeCroy Releases Alleged Jay Cutler Text Messages, Claims He ‘Pursued’ Her: ‘Too Bad It Didn’t Work Out’ By Erin Crabtree January 24, 2021 Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Photographic Evidence LeCroy and Cutler posed in matching camouflage for a selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News