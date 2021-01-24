Pics

Madison LeCroy Releases Alleged Jay Cutler Text Messages, Claims He ‘Pursued’ Her: ‘Too Bad It Didn’t Work Out’

By
Madison LeCroy Releases Jay Cutler Text Messages, Claims He 'Pursued' Her: 'Too Bad It Didn't Work Out'
 Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Ready for It?

The TV personality teed up the “receipts” before she released them.

Back to top