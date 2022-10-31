August 2022

During an interview on the “YTH Nation Podcast,” Prewett broached the “very sensitive subject” in depth. “I always like to start off by saying, you know, ‘Jesus loves you so much and Jesus is so proud of you,'” she said. “Making a decision today — from this day forward — to save yourself for marriage not only blesses you [and] blesses your relationship with the Lord but also will bless your future husband.”

She continued: “I think for me, the decision was made when I was really young, but then I had to almost reassess it a few times. When you get to college and you’re by yourself and you don’t have your parents around you, you have all the free time [and] you have the empty dorm room, that’s where the real pressures hit.”