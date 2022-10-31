February 2020

“The day that I say ‘I do’ to the person that I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he’s getting all of me — body, soul, and spirit,” she said before taking herself out of the running for Weber’s heart. “I just can’t wrap my mind around, in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee and six days before that you slept with someone else.”

She broke down in tears when the pilot revealed he was “intimate” with someone else, adding, “I made it very clear that there was a chance that he could lose me if he made certain decisions, and he made them anyway.”