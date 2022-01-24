December 2021

Otis revealed exclusively to Us that she thought Hehner was cheating on her after finding women’s underwear in her closet that did not belong to her. “It put me over the edge ‘cause I was like, ‘What?’ And I traveled a lot for work and whatnot and so, I was like, ‘Is this something?’” she explained. “But I mean, I had just been on a girls’ trip and we all shared the same laundry.”

She ultimately decided that her husband or their nanny likely put the undergarment there “while I was away for work not realizing that it wasn’t mine.”

However, Otis indicated that her assumptions hurt Hehner. “I mean, imagine being told that your wife thinks you’re cheating and you haven’t done that. … That’s a tough thing that we’re still kind of working through,” she added.