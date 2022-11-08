Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey

Do Steve and Marjorie Harvey Have Children?

Steve and Marjorie are parents to six children as one big happy blended family.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner has three children from a previous marriage to Marcia Harvey: twin daughters Brandi and Karli, and a son named Broderick. Steve has another son with ex-wife Mary Shackelford (Mary Lee Harvey) named Wynton Harvey.

Upon marriage, Steve adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous marriage to Darnell Woods – Jason, Morgan and Lori – giving them his last name.

Over the years, the family split their time between Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.