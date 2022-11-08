Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey

Do Steve and Marjorie Harvey Have Grandchildren?

Yes! The two are also grandparents. Their grandchild count is currently at seven, with hopefully more in the future.

Steve’s son Jason and his model wife Amanda are parents to four children. His daughter Morgan and her husband Kareem have two daughters. Daughter Karli and her entrepreneur husband Ben have one child together.

While it’s clear the Family Feud host loves his grandchildren, he quipped about his ever-expanding brood during his eponymous talk show in 2018, “I’ve been waiting years for my kids to get out of my house,” he joked. “I wanna be an empty nester. Now they come back to the house and they got some more people with ’em. They always bring ’em over and drop ’em off.”