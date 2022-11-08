Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey

When Did Steve and Marjorie Harvey Get Married?

As fate would have it, the two reconnected through mutual friends in 2005 and the couple gave love a second chance. It was “the best day of my life,” Steve recalls in his letter. After a year of dating, Steve proposed and the two tied the knot on June 25, 2007. As of 2022, their marriage is 15 years strong.

In honor of their 15-year anniversary, Steve penned a heartfelt letter published in Good Housekeeping, to the woman who stood by his side through thick and thin, reflecting on the time they’ve shared together: “It was just a perfect fit. It’s hard to explain. It wasn’t work. It wasn’t hard to be together. We laughed all the time. You made me happy. I made you happy. I filled in all your gaps. You sure filled in all my gaps. It didn’t take long for me to realize that you were the chick for me.”

“I want to thank you, because without you there is no way my life could be this,” he continued. “I owe you a debt of gratitude because you simply changed my life… You are the single biggest reason outside of God’s grace that I am where I am today. You’re the one.”