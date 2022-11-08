Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey

When Did Steve and Marjorie Harvey Meet?

During a live taping of The Family Feud, the comedian shared with the audience members the story of how the two met. The first time these two locked eyes was back in 1987 at a comedy club that Steve was performing at in Memphis called The Comedy Zone. She had walked into the show late and took a seat in the front while he just stared at her, mesmerized by her beauty. The comedian took the opportunity to speak to her during his set, “The first thing I said to Majorie was, ‘Excuse me, I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day,’” Steve said.

Their initial romance fizzled after about a year and a half, and they went their separate ways.