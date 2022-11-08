Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey

Who Is Marjorie Harvey?

Born October 10, 1964, Marjorie is a clothing designer, business owner, blogger and social media influencer. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Once she realized a college degree would not contribute to her career goals, she dropped out of the University of Memphis to pursue her passion for fashion and travel. She attended fashion shows from Hollywood to Paris to New York and back again, garnering all the information she could.

In 2007, with the encouragement of her soon-to-be husband, Steve, she finally took the leap of faith and started her fashion blog called “The Lady Loves Couture.” In it, she writes about etiquette, tours, empowerment, tips on how to live lavishly on any budget, and many other fashion-related topics.

Her lifelong passion eventually turned into the websites Marjorie Harvey Closet and Marjorie Harvey Handbags. They quickly went viral, and her fame in the fashion world spread like wildfire and she has become a central figure in the couture scene.

As mentioned previously, the couple started the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation together early on in their marriage, which Majorie now runs. This charity organization puts together youth outreach services, educational seminars, mentorships, international service opportunities and life transformation.