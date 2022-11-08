Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey

Who Is Steve Harvey?

Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, as Broderick Stephen Harvey. The American television personality appears on Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, the Steve Harvey Morning Show and Judge Steve Harvey. He started as a comedian in the early 80s, but in 2012, he officially retired from the stand-up scene.

Did you know Harvey is an author as well? One of the first books he wrote is Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. It was a bestseller back in 2009.

Not only can the man act and write, but he also is an entrepreneur! Harvey started a business called Steve Harvey Global. Within it are several branches, including his very own production house. Together he and his wife founded the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, a nonprofit company.

The man is good at what he does. He won Daytime Emmy Award seven times and several other media-related awards.