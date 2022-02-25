February 2021

At the beginning of the year, the Fuller House alum appeared as a mystery contestant on Fox’s The Masked Dancer as the Sloth character. While he wasn’t unmasked until the finale, several of his clues along the way mentioned his love for his family. Some of his clues included a family drawing on a chalkboard, a piece of pita bread and that he hoped his performance showed his “Baby Sloth” sees that he’s a “big softy.”

During the seventh week of the season, “Sloth” revealed in a clue package, “I was lonely until I met the love of my life who taught me that love is magic.”

Following the show’s finale, Murgatroyd gushed about her husband’s hard work via Instagram, writing, “I’ll start by saying I’m proud and overwhelmed with joy. Seeing you become the SLOTH was equally hysterical and intriguing, and truly a highlight of 2020 for me. … I hadn’t seen you that happy in months….every day after rehearsal you came home with so much positivity and light radiating from you. … It was a pleasure seeing your excitement my love….this is what your soul needed and my heart is bursting for you. You’re a STAR, a true entertainer and an absolute champion. I wholeheartedly love you with everything in my being. Here’s to more laughs and sweaty Sloth suit adventures in the future… ”