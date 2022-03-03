Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline

February 2022

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy gave his social media followers a glimpse of his experience in Kyiv while filming World of Dance. The Peta Jane founder, for her part, asked for prayers for his safe homecoming.

“I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder,” she wrote via Instagram on February 24. “My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would be the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more. Please play that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have faith. I have hope and I have prayed so hard.”