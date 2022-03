February 2022

Chmerkovskiy surprised the New Zealand native on Valentine’s Day.

“I was in complete shock, we had just been speaking on the phone, with him telling me he was driving back to his hotel in the freezing cold in Ukraine,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram at the time. “Lol. Liar!!! Big lies!!! He had flown overnight and told me that he had a long work day and wouldn’t be able to talk for most of it. More Lies!!!! ❤️ This was the BEST SURPRISE EVER!!!”