July 2020

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The Peta Jane Beauty founder shared a slideshow of wedding memories via Instagram, along with the caption: “It’s been over 7 years and I’m still head over heels for you @maksimc Happy Anniversary my love.”

Her doting groom also shared his anniversary wishes for his spouse on Instagram. Chmerkovskiy shared a snapshot of the card he gave her. On it, he wrote, “1,096 amazing, incredible, dramatic, magical, spontaneous, loving, passionate, extraordinary, wild, fervent, beautiful, amorous days!” The dancer continued, “I am lucky to have you in my life is a gross understatement there isn’t an aspect of my life where I feel complete without you. I love you beyond comprehension and for as long as I live!”