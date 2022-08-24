Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline

June 2022

“You’ve probably been wondering why we haven’t had more children after we keep saying how much we want to … well I’ve been trying. I’ve had three miscarriages and it’s been a long hard journey for Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey,” Murgatroyd revealed in a lengthy Instagram post. “You might ask why? Why are you telling this personal story…? Well, I didn’t want to for the longest time. I never wanted to tell anyone.”

She continued: “I honestly just got sick of hiding it. I found it was harder to conceal this secret than just ‘say it how it was’ so to speak. It became harder for me to keep a happy face on, day after day. … The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away. So I found the more people I told, the better I felt. I came to realize that there is nothing shameful about it.”