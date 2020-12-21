March 2020

“I just saw that she genuinely was in love with this guy, and he’s not always easy to love,” Val told Us in March 2020 of when he knew his brother had found The One with Murgatroyd. “I just knew that if she’s capable of loving him like I do and like my parents, and beyond even more so, and is willing to vouch for this man — there’s a lot of things that go with love. Love is not just, ‘Oh, this is love.’ Love is about loyalty, camaraderie, a certain respect. You saw all of that in the way she looked at him, and it was like, ‘That’s a keeper.’”

Maks recalled his brother telling him to lock it down early on in his relationship. “He’s like, ‘I hope you put a ring on it.’ It wasn’t a surprise,” Maks told Us. “It was a beautiful thing that happened.”