April 2009

Moore opened up about her musical connection to her husband shortly after getting married. “That’s definitely a common interest between the two of us. There’s always music playing in the house or being written,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s nice to be able to share that with one another, and share new things that we discover and find. Usually it’s him introducing me to something.” She also talked about collaborating with Adams, for whom she had “a lot of respect” at the time. “We certainly have done that at home, writing together — it just organically happens,” she said. “In terms of putting stuff out there [for public consumption], I don’t know. Maybe somewhere down the line that’ll be fun.”