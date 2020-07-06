February 2019

The Because I Said So star accused Adams of psychological abuse in a New York Times exposé, which also featured allegations from six other women. “Music was a point of control for him,” she told the newspaper. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician because you don’t play an instrument.’ … His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.” He denied Moore’s allegations through his lawyer, calling them “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.”