February 2019

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” the 47 Meters Down actress wrote via Instagram after the Times article was published. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.” She later shared a message via her Instagram Story which read: “Love does not gaslight, love does not prey on insecurities, love does not manipulate, love does not cause chaos in its wake, love does not isolate, love does not threaten, love does not intimidate, love does not make you doubt your intuition, love does not silence women. Show yourself an act of self LOVE by knowing your worth and walking away from any of the above scenarios.”