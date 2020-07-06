March 2009

Adams proposed to Moore in February 2009. The newlyweds’ reps confirmed to Us the following month that the duo tied the knot in Savannah, Georgia. Before the nuptials, the “Candy” songstress noted, “Hopefully, it can happen and slip by unnoticed by everybody. I guess we have to be sort of sneaky about it, but I’ll see what I can accomplish. … I kind of feel like, because I’ve been able to get married in a few films, I kind of got the whole giant wedding fuss out of my system.” She also called her husband “a good egg” in the April 2009 issue of Marie Claire, adding: “I’m in awe of him — his brain, his passion. He’s truly one of a kind.”