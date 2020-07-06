November 2018

Moore opened up about her relationship further in an interview with Bustle. “When I think back to that particular time period that we’re talking about … It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely,” she said. “There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life.” She noted that she “exhausted every effort before [she] was like, ‘OK, well, that has to be addressed.’” The “I Wanna Be With You” singer added that she “allowed other people to make [her] feel bad” about her music: “We make ourselves feel so small to make other people comfortable. I think I did that for so long because I was scared of ruffling feathers. I just didn’t want to cause trouble. I felt like somebody else was more important. Somebody else’s choices or time, or whatever, should come before me.”