October 2018

The Princess Diaries actress spoke out about her failed marriage in a Glamour profile. “I didn’t choose the right person,” she admitted, saying she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” in her relationship. “I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”