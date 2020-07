September 2014

Adams made headlines when he refused to answer questions about his personal life during an interview with an Australian radio show. “So I just hung up ‘cause I was on the radio getting asked about my wife. I was really nice about it the first time, and I’m sorry, but I won’t repeat myself,” he later explained to BuzzFeed. “The deal is this: I’m a private person and I’ll be a gentleman and say I’m not talking about my marriage ever. I’ll never talk about it. Ever.”