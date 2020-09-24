August 2020

Moore gushed over her husband as he celebrated his 35th birthday on August 16. “I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable,” she captioned six photos on Instagram that showed them together as well as a couple of throwbacks of Goldsmith as a kid. “Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms. Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything.”