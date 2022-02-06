December 2021

Nearly one month after the couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, a source revealed that their marriage was stronger than ever. “Mandy is such a fan of Taylor in every way. He’s a genuinely sweet and nice guy and is so kind to Mandy,” the insider exclusively told Us. “They are always holding hands [and] cuddling and look so in love. Mandy has truly found her soulmate; after her abusive marriage, this is what she deserved. They both sing and play music for their son. It truly is her fairy-tale ending.”