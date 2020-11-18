November 2020

“2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side. I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us… for what I get to carry around in my heart,” Moore gushed via Instagram as she marked her second year of marriage with the Dawes singer. “Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Earlier that month, the actress thanked her husband for his endless support as she accepted the Drama TV Star of 2020 trophy at the People’s Choice Awards. “To the love of my life Taylor, I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you,” she said during her speech. “This has been a challenging year for everybody so let’s please keep each other safe.”