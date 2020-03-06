Stars Align

In March 2019, the Chasing Liberty actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.“Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none,” West said about his A Walk to Remember costar at the event. “I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have … I couldn’t be more proud of you. I couldn’t be more happy for you.”

“Stars have always sort of been our thing,” Moore wrote alongside two photos with her former costar, referring to his character, Landon, building her character, Jamie, a telescope in the film. “Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.🌟”