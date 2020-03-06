This Is Mandy

Meet the Pearsons! In 2016, the actress first appeared as the matriarch of the Pearson family, Rebecca. She has portrayed the character as a young girl falling in love with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), a mom raising her children through all of their phases of life, and an aging grandmother. “I never feel great about auditions. But for some reason, I felt especially good after reading with Milo,” she told Us in 2017 about the show’s audition. “I walked out and went, ‘I feel like that’s meant to be.’”