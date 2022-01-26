Cardi B

“Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019,” the rapper shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 25. “Over the years me, him and [stylist] Kollin [Carter] created even more fashion moments but nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit.

Cardi added that she almost didn’t get the chance to thank the designer. “It’s so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip,” she explained. “I had just given birth to my son like three weeks prior and wasn’t feeling 100% like myself but something in my spirit kept saying ‘GO.’ Maybe God knew that if I didn’t go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me. Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on necks at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration for all of us.”