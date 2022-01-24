Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum honored Mugler on January 24 with a touching tribute post on Instagram. “My heart breaks. There’s no one like you!” Kardashian wrote, praising the late designer for his “vision” and talent. “I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you. There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.” I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!”

She continued by reflecting on the time she spent with the couturier over the years. “You always said beauty will save the world – and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much.” The KKW Beauty founder concluded her post by sharing her condolences with Mugler’s loved ones, as well as “everyone who loved him and whose lives he has touched.”