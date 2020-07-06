2018

Not long after they tied the knot, Morris hit the road with Niall Horn during the summer of 2018.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship,” the “Make Out With Me” songstress recalled to Esquire. “We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan. It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

She added that it was a “tough summer,” noting they went to therapy together.

“We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better,” she told the magazine in 2019. “I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”