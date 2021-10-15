2021

Hurd credited his wife’s assistance in helping the creation of his debut album, Pelago.

“The album wouldn’t be existing without her doing [“Chasing After You”] with me and also just supporting me the last two or three years,” he told E! News in October. “I think it’s my best writing and I’m really excited about it. I just love it.”

The “Craving You” songstress is also credited as a cowriter on the record, noting her pride via Twitter.

“I cannot keep the tears in my eyes today,” Morris tweeted on October 15, reposting Hurd’s own post announcing the record’s release. “It’s so f—king hard as a new artist to put a full album out in an EP and ‘dRoP tHe SinGlE’ obsessed world and he did it. I am the proudest wife and co-writer that exists on this planet today. So, PASS IT ON.”