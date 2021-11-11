2021

The couple celebrated their joint CMAs nomination for Music Video of the Year for their duet “Chasing After You” at the November 2021 awards show. It was Hurd’s first CMAs nod as an artist.

“It was an incredible night! Congrats to all the winners,” Hurd wrote via Instagram after the festivities. “I’ll never forget being nominated for the first time! Now let’s go get that NUMBER 1!”

Morris also shared a series of snaps via Twitter from the night out with her husband, captioning them, “CMA with bae. Unrelated: Is Postmating Taco Bell today officially rock bottom?”