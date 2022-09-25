August 2022

After Morris called out Brittany Aldean’s alleged transphobia, Hurd was proud of his wife.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them,” he tweeted. “Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. … Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.

In a separate tweet, he added: “I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”