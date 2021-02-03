Mickey Guyton

“The hate runs deep. Smfh,” the “Black Like Me” singer tweeted. “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled bu [sic] this is unacceptable. Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t.”

After tagging Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and other artists who “have been so kind and supportive” to her over the years as one of the few Black female singers in country, Guyton told her Twitter followers that Wallen “must feel the weight of his words.”