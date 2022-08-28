Not Here for Mommy Shaming

Morris was criticized on Instagram in July 2020 for lounging on a pool float with Hayes while drinking.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at,” she tweeted at the time. “I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”