Reclaiming a ‘Lunatic’ Diss

After Tucker Carlson referred to Morris as a “fake country music singer” who attacked Brittany over her beliefs, his FOX News show labelled her as a “lunatic country music person” instead of listing her name.

Morris poked fun at the dig, which inspired a new line of merchandise on her website. The collection of shirts, which feature the same messaging as Carlson’s dig, have raised more than $100,000 for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.