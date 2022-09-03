Cancel OK

Maren Morris’ Fiercest Social Media Clapbacks: Parenting Defenses, Brittany Aldean Feud and More

Maren Morris Doubles Down on Fox 'Lunatic' Clapback, Launches Merch to Raise Funds for Advocacy Groups
Maren Morris Charles Sykes/Bravo
Reclaiming a ‘Lunatic’ Diss

After Tucker Carlson referred to Morris as a “fake country music singer” who attacked Brittany over her beliefs, his FOX News show labelled her as a “lunatic country music person” instead of listing her name. 

Morris poked fun at the dig, which inspired a new line of merchandise on her website. The collection of shirts, which feature the same messaging as Carlson’s dig, have raised more than $100,000 for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

