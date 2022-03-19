Shia LaBeouf

In December 2020, the two actors were linked shortly before FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing the Honey Boy star of “relentless abuse.” (LaBeouf, for his part, denied many of the allegations but accepted accountability for his actions, entering a 12-step recovery program.) Before the Disney Channel alum and Margaret eventually parted ways one month later, her family was concerned with the pair’s connection.

An insider told Us at the time that MacDowell was “keeping an extremely close watch on the situation,” noting that “if Shia so much as puts a foot out of line, she’ll come down on him like a ton of bricks.”