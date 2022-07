January 2012

While on a getaway to Aspen, Colorado, Carey asked her fans to keep the comedian in their thoughts as he suffered kidney failure. “Please pray for Nick as he’s fighting to recover from a mild kidney failure. #mybraveman,” she tweeted alongside a photo of herself cuddling with Cannon in his hospital bed. “We’re trying to be as festive as possible under the circumstances but please keep Nick in your thoughts because this is very painful.”